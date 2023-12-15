A video capturing a female fan pocketing money sprayed on singer Davido during his concert in Asaba has caused quite a stir among netizens.

The Afrobeats star commenced his Timeless West Africa tour in Asaba, Delta State, where enthusiastic fans eagerly awaited his performance, despite ongoing issues involving a prominent sports figure from Asaba, Amaju Pinnick.

As Davido confidently took the stage, he received an enthusiastic welcome from his adoring fans.

Throughout the concert, fans expressed their admiration for Davido by showering him with cash on stage, particularly during his performance of the hit song ‘Over Them’ from his ‘Timeless’ album.

However, amidst the excitement, a female fan at the forefront discreetly seized the opportunity to pocket the scattered money.

Davido noticed her audacious act and glanced backward, catching her in the act. The incident, captured on video, ignited significant reactions from netizens across social media platforms.

