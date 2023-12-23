An excessively enthusiastic fan got more than what he bargained for after he mounted the stage to grab Shallipopi only to find himself booted out by Odumodublvck who tackled him.

The singer and the rapper were entertaining their fans when one overzealous fan mounted the stage to hold the ‘Elon musk’ hitmaker.

Shallipopi immediately removed his hand and eyed him angrily.

Odumodublvck came in from nowhere with a sliding kick which sent the fan off the stage.

Some have opined that the fan was trying to steal Shallipopi’s chain.

Read some reactions from netizens:

@Anarii6 wrote: “That guy was trying to steal his chain”

@UgoBoss_Tony said: “Funny and dangerous things artist see from fans”

@Oluchisxn wrote: “😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 why he fly like that?”

@oladosuvic said: “That guy wan take something from shalli… Or am seeing different”

@nagawestt wrote: “The way shallipopi take give am bombastic side eye”

@EnochBakar7567 stated: “Odumodu na WEREY ooo tooo rugged 🤧👀”

Watch the video below: