Pastor Blessed, the husband of Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has showered his son, Charis with blessings through a heartfelt prayer.

The clergyman took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself and his bundle of joy.

In his caption, Pastor Blessed used verses from Numbers 6:24-26 to bless his son with the Lord’s protection, grace, and peace.

He then then expands his message to families hoping for children. He reminds them that children are God’s gift, using Sarah’s story as inspiration.

The man of God declared God’s remembrance and fulfilled promises, offering hope to those struggling with infertility.

In his words:

“Dear son @charisnblessed

The Lord bless you and keep you;

The Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you;

The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.🙏🙏

I’m led to pray for families believing God for the cry of a baby in their home

Children are a gift from God

Genesis 21:1 AMP

The LORD graciously remembered and visited Sarah as He had said, and the LORD did for her as He had promised.

I declare that the Lord has remembered your family 🙏🙏”

See below;

