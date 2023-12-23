Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has more reasons to be grateful as the year runs to an end as the movie star has escaped death.

The screen goddess, who recently made her debut in the World of Cinema movies with Ada Omo Daddy, has been busy heavily promoting her movie across all states.

The actress, who was returning to Lagos from Benin revealed on Instagram that her car tyre burst on the road while speeding in the highway.

She stated that she had never been this scared as it was a horrific experience and she was left in total shock throughout the duration of the journey.

Describing the incident as a terrible experience, she gave thanks to her creator for saving her life.

“ALHAMDULILLAH

To God be all the Glory!!!!

The scariest Day of my life! My car tyre busted while we were on top speed on our way back to Lagos from Benin (where I went for a Meet and Greet for my movie) God I have never been this scared! A horrific experience! Screams! Panic! Fear! Prayers! It is such a terrible experience.

But I give God the glory for saving us”.

Watch the video below: