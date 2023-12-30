Naira Marley, a well-known rapper, has come under fire from music producer and blogger Samklef for releasing a new song while there are still unresolved issues surrounding Mohbad’s tragic death.

It should be noted that the Marlian Music CEO, along with his friend, Sam Larry, were detained by police for their alleged involvement in the death of singer Mohbad.

Although no evidence has tied them to the death, the two have moved on with their lives after being released from police custody.

The singer recently released a song, and many have come out to criticized him for that.

Samklef stated, in a post on his Twitter page, that Naira Marley has rushed to drop a new track when the dusty hasn’t yet settled.

He described Naira Marley’s new song as a noise and blamed the justice system in the country as being responsible.

“Dem never bury mohbad. Investigation still Dey on you run go drop music wey Belike noise for my ear. I no blame you na the justice system wey no get head I blame. If to say naija na country you for get mind drop any jam for now ? last time I check naija na jungle sha. Enjoy o!,” he wrote.

See his post below: