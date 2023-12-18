Bina, the wife of Nigerian comedian, Josh2funny has penned a sweet note to him on his birthday today, December 18.

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to share adorable photos of her hubby and their son.

In her caption, the proud wife showered Josh2funny with love and appreciation on his birthday.

She highlighted his unique value and thank him for being a fantastic husband and father. Bina also expressed confidence in the family’s future bond.

She wrote;

“No one like you my love thank you for being an awesome and dedicated husband and Dad. Our kids are going to adore you and love you so much as I do☺️ have a wonderful birthday

My prayer is that God blesses you without limit. @josh2funny”

