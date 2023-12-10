Nollywood actress and content creator, Eva Chris, has stated that true love can only exist when there is money involved.

Eva stated this while disclosing that she would never sacrifice her career for whatever reason, including love and marriage.

The delectable skit maker believes that marriage is overrated, and men’s idea of a wife material is a woman who is subjected to complete slavery.

In her words:

“True love actually exists, but only if there is money involved. For 98 per cent of men, their idea of a proper wife material is complete slavery. To them, a wife material is a woman that can overlook their excesses.”

“Money motivated me to pursue a career in this field (skit-making). There isn’t much money in Nollywood. I was there for two years, and the highest amount I was ever paid was N20,000.”