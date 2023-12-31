Nigerian superstars singer Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have made headlines on social media following their display of chemistry as they link up together at a nightclub.

Grammy winner, Wizkid started was partying around the whole of Lagos yesterday, December 30th, 2023 as he pulled up together with his team in his newly acquired expensive automobile Ferrari SF90 worth N1.4b, and his other cars.

Following his arrival at a nightclub (livespotx) in Lekki, the ‘Essence’ hitmaker meets Tiwa Savage and the duo exchanged hugs with each other affectionately.

The duo have been known to be one of the closest friends in the Nigerian music industry. They have songs together, perform at shows together, and attend events together among others.

In the new videos currently making waves, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid while at the nightclub were seen effortlessly playing together.

Watch the videos below:

See reactions below;

djswagg007: Tiwa no let wizzy rest 😂 They have a great chemistry 😇.

elias_smith_t:The kind joy it gives me seeing😍 two beautiful souls like this together os countless😍.

sam_my1888: Omor I love seeing popsi and TIWA together 😂❤️🙌.

wealth__xx1: I watch this video like 10 times Omoh he too sweet me😊😍.

wegeyek848: Seeing them together is a biggest joy for me 😍see how I Dey laugh 😂 like mumu 🫣🥹😩🥶.