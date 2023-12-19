A video captured the moment Nigerian singer, Davido gave a female fan a whooping sum of N5m on stage.

Reports indicates that while he was performing on stage, the lady identified as Chioma cheered OBO throughout his performance.

This warmed his heart, so he decided to gift her the sum of N5m for Christmas.

In a viral video, Davido asked the female fan to come up on stage.

While announcing that he will be gifting her a sum of N5m, Davido revealed that the lady made him enjoy his performance.

“This girl made me enjoyed this Show” he said.

Watch the video below;

