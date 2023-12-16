Blessing CEO, a popular socialite, blasts Phyna and her father while posting photos of her responsible parents out of spite.

The feud between Phyna and Blessing CEO appears to be heating up, and they are now dragging their parents into the explode.

It would be recalled that Phyna’s father had revealed that Phyna abandoned them after she became rich and famous.

Blessing utilized this as a point to drag Phyna.

She shared photos of her dad and mother striking a pose to snap with her at an event.

Sharing the photo, she commented that Phyna appears not to know what responsible parents are, so she has decided to show hers to the reality star.

She poked fun at Phyna’s father by recalling how he had come online to drag her and how he drives a battered, run down bus.

Blessing CEO wrote:

“Pyna that’s my parents.

Now this is what a responsible parents should look like not like your papa wey dey drive d%ad body bus wey come drag you online . I will show you what family and parenthood looks like before I enter your matter ..

Chill I dey do my things small small less”

See her post below: