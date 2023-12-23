Suzanne Emma, the ex-wife of actor Emeka Ike, has detailed her experiences of alleged domestic abuse during their marriage.

This comes after the movie star granted an interview accusing her of destroying him while they were married.

During the interview, Emeka Ike recounted how he did everything for his ex-wife: paid for her university, built houses for her and her mother, showered her with expensive things.

He feels betrayed because she repaid him with lies and pain.

Days after the interview, the ex-wife of Emeka Ike has shared her own side of the story.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, she describes a controlling and violent relationship, stating that she was not allowed to work or pursue her dreams.

Suzanne describes living in constant fear of physical harm. There were numerous occasions where she had to seek refuge from Emeka’s violence.

She shared the story of how she was almost paralyzed by the actor. Also, he almost poured hot cooking oil on her.

She had to leave the marriage for her own sake.

Speaking further, Susan talked about taking over the actor’s properties and business. She denied beating his mother.

The ex-couple’s first son, who was present during the interview, corroborates some of her claims, adding their own perspective on the family dynamics.

