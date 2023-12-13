Nigerian skit maker, Brain Jotter has the internet buzzing after he hilariously shut down a podcaster’s prying question about his net worth.

During a chat on their show, the host, aiming for a money-talks moment, asked, “What is your net worth?”

Brain Jotter, not one for financial fastballs, threw a curveball right back.

He pointed out that the question make no sense as he laughs, the amusement barely masking his disapproval.

The content creator pointed out the absurdity of it all: being invited to share his journey, only to be grilled about a single, irrelevant number.

He tossed aside the tired idea that wealth equals success, instead shining a light on the real treasures: a dedicated fanbase who crack him up, views that keep skyrocketing, and the pure joy of making people laugh, day after day.

Watch the video below;

