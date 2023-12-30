Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, is overjoyed with God as she counts her blessings throughout 2023.

As the year comes to a close, Yul Edochie’s wife reflects on what she describes as the most difficult year of her life.

However, she also said that because God heard her prayers, this has been the most fulfilling year of her life.

She remarked on how, despite everything, God was always by her side, winning all of her fights while she slept.

He had provided for her more times than she could count.

Judy Austin asked fans to fully submit to God’s will in her life, claiming that He still has power today.

She urged her followers to openly express their gratitude to God for any favours they had received this year.

Judy emphasised how hate and anger cause individuals to become spiritually blind, making it impossible for them to perceive what is in front of them.

The actress reaffirmed her faith in God, noting that she will never stop talking about Him publicly.

See post below;