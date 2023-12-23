A trending video captures the moment American superstar singer, Chris Brown brings out Davido to perform with him during his sold out concert at the Coca-Cola Stadium in Dubai.

The two music giants are known for their friendship and they’ve both collaborated on several music projects.

During his concert in Dubai, Chris Brown called Davido to stage and they both delivered an electrifying performance for the fans.

The dynamic duo performed all their hit songs, ‘Sensational, ‘Blow my mind’, together and fans went crazy with excitement.

cutezee15 commented: “This duo gives me goose bumps always, I love em both”

adebisi_adenuga1 wrote: “this year was for Davido…..He was number 1 in everything”

kosykachichi penned: “When it is your time every good thing will be happening at the same time.”

Classic_olayinka said: ” “Blow my mind” is my fa”

audaciousfashion commented: “Our very own 001″

kigasherroyalhighness stated: “OBO for a reason”

