Toke Makinwa, a well-known on-air personality, has many people talking as she steps out for an event braless and rocking a see-through outfit.

The controversial podcaster, who recently faced severe backlash after making a neck-turning entrance at the COP28 event in Dubai, made headlines once more.

In a recent Instagram story post, Toke Makinwa rocked a see-through black gown revealing every part of her body and curves.

It is no doubt that she expected backlashes as she’s seen posing unperturbed while making the video.

The video has since generated a wave of reactions from social media users who condemned her for being braless despite being a role model to many.

inumidun_ said: “If this is what you people call sexy, then God forbid!”

seun_dreams opined: “Yansh be like Rhombus shape😳.”

amara_shuga said: “This BBL is not even comfortable for them 😂 they are walking one sided.”

trina_joness stated: “Toks does not send your daddy she would do whatever she wants 😩.”

judithoflagos added: “The way aunty toke moved from someone everyone loved and admire to someone people are now bashing here and there need to be studied o, cause how come, what happened.”

nifferen_ wrote: “You people should leave Toke now, doesn’t Tiwa do same.”

i_amjummygold penned: “I reject this type of personality that will made me walking nakedly on the street in Jesus name…Awon role model awon oponu😂.”

