Renowned media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa, is over the moon as president Bola Tinubu appoints her father, Chief Pius Akinyelure, as the chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to express her delight of her father’s new appointment.

She wrote:

“Congratulations Daddy, I am so proud of you Papa

Chairman NNPC f@ All your years of service to the oil industry, from Mobil to this. The man for the Job Very well deserved”

Check out reactions trailing her post below:

damouche01 commented: “The man is a major player in the oil and gas sector and I right fit for the appointment. The consideration has absolutely nothing to do with Toke but apparently Toke also happens to be the the man’s adopted daughter”

thestudentconnectv said: “Something fishy going down. Abi Toke na Tinubu side chick?

bezoyello.salon wrote: “Always remember There’s different between daddy and daddyyyyy ooo”

xpensive_fatima wrote: “Whatever you do as a Nigerian, get two passports”