Nigerian singer, BNXN took a tumble off the stage during his concert in Lagos on Friday.

Videos of the fall went viral on social media, showing BNXN losing his balance and tumbling off the edge of the stage.

Thankfully, the music star was not seriously injured and was able to continue performing after a short break.

The video has sparked reactions online.

lerie_cee wrote: They sold him a fake drink before the show? Buju pele dear

mz_faiithy wrote: Too much shawarma

winifredajai wrote; Brother Bernard

itz_danniel_ wrote; Nigerian go still drag am

nah.gha wrote: Too much spag

allshadesof_best wrote: If he is laughing why

won’t i laugh

derah_ugoh_ wrote; Village people I see una

chike_0 wrote: That person could have warned

him sha

victoria_yemi wrote: The way they caught him

lima_lush wrote; It happens all the time, so no

biggie

humshe_tee wrote; He missed a step, that’s very dangerous thank God he is okay

cattella__ Ah wrote: this kinda fall can break his

legs o sorry bby buju

Watch below;

