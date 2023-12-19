Nigerian singer, BNXN took a tumble off the stage during his concert in Lagos on Friday.
Videos of the fall went viral on social media, showing BNXN losing his balance and tumbling off the edge of the stage.
Thankfully, the music star was not seriously injured and was able to continue performing after a short break.
The video has sparked reactions online.
lerie_cee wrote: They sold him a fake drink before the show? Buju pele dear
mz_faiithy wrote: Too much shawarma
winifredajai wrote; Brother Bernard
itz_danniel_ wrote; Nigerian go still drag am
nah.gha wrote: Too much spag
allshadesof_best wrote: If he is laughing why
won’t i laugh
derah_ugoh_ wrote; Village people I see una
chike_0 wrote: That person could have warned
him sha
victoria_yemi wrote: The way they caught him
lima_lush wrote; It happens all the time, so no
biggie
humshe_tee wrote; He missed a step, that’s very dangerous thank God he is okay
cattella__ Ah wrote: this kinda fall can break his
legs o sorry bby buju
Watch below;
ALSO READ:OAP Dotun’s ex-wife and Dbanj’s sister, Taiwo found guilty of contempt, risk jail term
Discussion about this post