The internet as gone haywire with the inclusion of media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa, IBD Dende, and Seyi Tinubu as just “item 7” on President Bola Tinubu’s list of 1,411 participants for the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai.

The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12.

Toke Makinwa had shared a video on her social media page, documenting her attendance at COP28.

Critics have however, slammed such move by the Nigerian government, demanding transparency and accountability, urging politicians to prioritize qualified individuals capable of making substantial contributions to climate change discussions.

