Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, a Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter, created a stir on social media after finally attending a Celestial church and performing several of his hit songs.

Portable was seen passionately singing in a Celestial church, surrounded by people dressed in white costumes, in a video that has received thousands of likes on social media.

This follows weeks after his invitation to perform at a program in a Celestial church alongside Fuji musician Pasuma.

While it remains unclear if it was the same church where Portable performed, his presence and choice of songs have captured the attention of many social media users, prompting them to flood the comment section with reactions.

Agbaawo: “‎Wahala don enter una church ⛪️instead of you praising God you people are praising portable.”

IRORUN: “‎Holy spirit don comot for church oooo.”

okanyayinonibale: “‎Cele trail no just get board dem suppose close this church down I’m waiting to see what will happen.”

Olumuyiwa: “‎so na weitin em go sing for church be dt… cele no get level.”

Emxy: “‎now u will all understand why nobody can answer Jesus when he when I come will I meet faith.”

Adewale_2123: “‎Singing “Anjonu olorin inside church” …..white garment no get discipline seh !”

