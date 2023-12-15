A Nigerian woman started a social media conversation when she suggested that people who were going to Davido’s show bring their own water because the cost of water at the show is extremely high.

She claims that the cost of a drink at Nigerian singer Davido’s concert is an astounding 2,000 naira.

She mentioned that she couldn’t afford to buy a water sachet at such a high price, so she had to ask one of the guests for one.

Regarding upcoming performances that the singer plans to host, she stressed that attendees who would like to bring their own water bottles are welcome to do so.

The woman’s statement went viral on social media and sparked a lot of discussion in the post’s comments section.

See some reactions below:

@Michael2272na: “Davido is too big shaa.”

@Damilol02432931: “2k for sachet water.”

@MamenHolloway: “The taste of that water go change normally. GODFATHER at work.”

@KvngAsuke: “You never drink pure water b4. Na river water way you dai drink they make you get tongue problem.”

@OloladeOgunnubi: “I got bottle water there for #200, you people shu be calming down na.”

@ri_00000001: “I bought for 1k but later heard some people bought for 2k. It’s not cap.”

@Harry20376349: “Nigerians are criminals thieves no law no love Nigerians are greedy people they want to use every meist to cheating after them go say politicians are wicked….. at least police are not do working their work is not bad for a water producing companies to do sponsor.”

