Renowned Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is exposed for leading a false life after a real estate company calls him out for purporting to be the seller of a property they sold.

Recall that a few months ago, the actor and his second wife, Judy Austin, announced on their social media pages that they had launched the real estate company, Isi Mmili Company.

In a recent development, days after listing a property for sale, Yul Edochie announced its sale on his page.

Some social media users, however, claimed that the actor was fabricating the business deal after they saw the same house on the page of another real estate company.

In order to verify the actor’s false post about them pretending to have made a sale, the real company that sold the house also entered the comment section.

See reactions:

kamupira101 stated: “The Yul clout chaser we know would have posted who bought the house shaking hands,or bank balance or something for evidence it’s a lie😂😂😂 anywhere Congratulations to Queen May 👏❤️”

mazisaintbruno penned: “Joro to Joro. Fake it until you make it 😂.”

queenofswaggs wrote: “Oga u no sell anything I love your fake doings😂.”

creativehandscakes said: “No be him sell the house o, the person wey sell am dey comment section. Yul no get single shame again. Judy has happened to to every area of his life.”