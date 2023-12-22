Famous Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has revealed that he doesn’t pray or do special things before acting in scenes where he’s in a coffin.

Recall that the movie star is often in movies about rituals and has nicknames like “Mr. Sacrifice.”

During a recent interview, the actor, popularly known as Professor Johnbull, revealed that he just acts and doesn’t worry about spiritual stuff.

Kanayo O Kanayo says he saw another actor pray before a coffin scene and he thinks it’s silly.

Kanayo compared acting to different jobs like doctors. He pointed out that acting is just his job and it pays the bills.

To people who thinks he’s involved in rituals or magic because of his roles, he wants them to know his movie roles are not who he really is.

In his words;

“I was on a set three weeks ago with a woman and she was asked to go into a coffin and before she went into the coffin, she went ‘In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit’ I said ‘don’t do that, you are mocking God. This is a job that puts food on your table. God has asked you to go and deliver his people through this so why are you praying?’”

“The apostles of Jesus or disciples as you call them. Luke was a medical doctor, and the other person was a tax collector so they were from different fields, so this is what people do for a living. That is why filmmaking is called make-believe. It makes people believe you are a ritualist, you are an occultist, you are a Reverend Father, you are this. The role I play has nothing to do with me as KOK. I don’t go to church every Sunday but I know myself.

“My role is what puts food on my table. when you call me Nna Anyi sacrifice, it brings traction to my name. I don’t shy away from the name, the name pays my bills, and the name signs cheques for me.”

Sharing the video from the interview via Instagram, he wrote;

“God gave me a talent. When I’m playing a role in a movie that involves going into a coffin. I do not sanctify myself or start binding unseen forces. I just play my role and get out.

Watch below:

