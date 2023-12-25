Popular clergyman, Emmanuel Okose claims that a woman who loves a man would want to control him like a mother and make him a successful man.

The controversial pastor made this assertion in a video in which dished out advice to his fellow men.

He stated that a woman who genuinely loves a man would always attempt controlling him and giving him good advice because she would never want to see him fail.

In his words:

“If a woman genuinely loves you, she will control you. One of the biggest foolishness that a lot of men do is that they ignore the advice of a woman that loves them. When a woman loves you, she will never advice you to fail, she will stand as a mother, as a hen that covers her children. You are her first child. Arrogant man! You are her first child. Listen to a woman that loves you. They can never lead you wrong.”