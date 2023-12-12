Lady reveals the credit alert she received as an exam success gift from her intentional boyfriend.

The lady, who is still a student at a Nigerian university, revealed that her man was kind enough to send her something as a form of incentive.

In other to wish her success and motivate her to do well, the boyfriend sent her 150,000 as a gift.

She took to her TikTok page to flaunt the cash she received from her man.

@Baby 🦋 love remarked: “madam he gave you that money to sort your papers😂😂😂”

@Asa🐼🐼 commented: “Una do start again oo 🥺Wher are my follow tea cup them 😭😭”

@*༆꧂*OYIN*༆꧂*❤️🥰 typed: “love is sweet when u are watching it on TikTok 😭😭😭”

@cakes in Delta penned: “ur own good

mine dey send me moni to miss defense 😭”

@chioma…1 commented: “with this money…..no weapon fashioned against that exam will work ooo🥺💔🤧🤲”

@Badhest osasu said: “I need international man in my life oh 😭😭😭”

