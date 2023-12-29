Skit maker, Nasboi was chastised by comedian DeeOne for his outburst following Yhemolee’s ‘disrespectful’ criticism of his transition from skits to music.

As previously reported, Nasboi voiced his frustration following an interview in which Yhemolee disparaged and disregarded his transition from comedy to music.

Nasboi had become enraged over what he saw as disrespect and hate for him personally. Yhemolee did, however, apologize to him during the interview.

DeeOne has added his voice, stating that Nasboi is unprepared for stardom due to people’s constant holding of opinions and airing them whenever they please.

Using himself as an example, he said that he had been the target of many criticisms from both the public and the Nasboi itself.

DeeOne recalled how Nasboi had commented on his content, calling it lame, and asked him who he thought he was, thinking he was above being disrespected by anyone.

Watch the video below: