Renowned comedian AY Makun discusses why people who approach him for money at this time may not have conscience.

The statement was made by the seasoned stand-up comedian in a picture he uploaded to his Instagram page.

Recall that AY Makun experienced an emotional roller coaster a few months prior when he lost his multi-million naira home to a devastating fire that destroyed every item in the house.

AY Makun says he is tempted to suggest that anyone requesting money from him may simply be lacking in conscience or fear of God, given how quickly the holiday season is approaching.

He wrote:

“I am just tempted to say that everybody asking me for money this period does not have conscience or lacks the fear of God. E get why”

Reacting,

dc_armani1 stated: “Oga give them, if you no get, tell them say you non get, no be by force to give person moneyy na”

tenovertenautos remarked: “U think say people get conscience? If they do tell me why person go bring out banana from him bag to take chop burial rice come stil dey ask for cold malt… uncle AY them no care about u oh na ur help dem need…”

onometypical commented: “Givers never lack, if u are called to be a giver u wnt stop giving even when it’s not convenient”

houseofsharonbusinessworld said: “His house got burnt and u dey ask this man for money”

