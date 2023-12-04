Renowned Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu has revealed the reason why it is a challenging choice for a man to choose a wife.

The priest, in a recent post on his official Facebook page, explained why one of the toughest decision a man would make in is life is choosing who to marry.

He stated that it is easier for a man to choose a girlfriend than to choose a wife which is why the women most men marry may look nothing close to the women they once dated.

In his words:

“As funny as it may seem, one of the toughest decisions a man would make is choosing a wife. On the flip side, one of the easiest decisions is choosing a girlfriend. The way men think when asking a girl to be their girlfriend is not the way they think when asking a girl to be their wife. This is why the women most men end up marrying, may look nothing close to the women they once dated.”

