Popular Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun, has said that Christians should be blamed for the disrespect of Christianity religion.

The delectable movie star made this known in a post via X on Thursday, which she described as an unpopular opinion.

The actress also claimed that Christians are sometimes their own problem, emphasizing that some give the devil too much credit for bad behaviour.

According to the her, the mockery of the Christian religion is due to grace.

In her words:

“Unpopular opinion- Christianity is probably the most disrespected faith because of Christians. The level of ridicule is high because grace is plenty.

“Let me add that I’m a believer who is tired of the mockery from inside the house. We need to get our act together because this ain’t it. Unpopular opinion- Christians be their own problem sometimes. Some give the devil way too much credit for bad behaviour.”