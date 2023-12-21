Grammy-nominated Nigerian music sensation, Davido, reacts as the renowned Barbadian-American singer, Rihanna names his song, ‘Unavailable’ as her song of the year.

Rihanna said the song was one of her most loved and streamed song of the year and she made this known this while speaking with Complex at a recent event of her fashion brand, Fenty, The Creeper.

During the interview, the multiple Grammy award winner was asked to name her two songs of the year, but she replied by noting that she’s not really the album type and went on to name Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Mnike’ by Tyler ICU and Tumelo as her songs of the year.

She said:

“Album of the year? Am I an album girl? Or am I a streaming single girl?

“‘Unavailable’ [by Davido featuring Musa Keys] on repeat. That and ‘Mnike’ [by Tyler ICU and Tumelo] are my song of the year.”

Following this, the DMW boss reacted to the recognition from the acclaimed singer.

Davido reacted by quoting the video with the words: “My Ri Ri.”

