Kate Henshaw, a Nollywood icon, talks about her recent reconnection with her former colleague, Genevieve Nnaji, shedding light on why she distanced herself from everyone.

She revealed this during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, when asked about the status of her long-standing friendship with Genevieve Nnaji.

In her response, Kate Henshaw acknowledged that she and Genevieve had experienced minor differences in recent years.

However, she specifically emphasized her primary concern, which revolved around Genevieve’s tendency to distance herself from her and their mutual colleagues.

Kate further revealed that the rekindling of their connection occurred on the set of a Netflix production while describing Genevieve as approachable and welcoming, marking a positive shift after years of being apart.

Kate concluded by likening her to the Nollywood equivalent of Angelina Jolie, an American actor who, like Genevieve, tends to navigate the industry independently and avoid attachment to people.

