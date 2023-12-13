Popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omoborty has penned a touching note to colleague, Funke Akindele following the premiere of her new movie.

The actress who predominantly acts in Yoruba sector of Nollywood took to her Instagram page to express pride in the box office Queen and prayed for more grace to keep churning out more power-filled and brain-bursting movies.

Biodun Okeowo expressed sadness at missing the premier of the movie and stated that she is genuinely happy to celebrate someone like Funke Akindele. She added that if anyone said she is famzing Funke, then she has no problem with it.

She wrote:

“Big congratulations to my darling sister and friend, @funkejenifaakindele.

I’d like to say this publicly: I’m genuinely happy to celebrate someone like Funke. If they say I’m famzing, well, let me famz ke. You all can continue calling it famzing. Let me famz omo ologo. If you like, go ahead and famz rubbish; that’s your business.

On a serious note, I’m incredibly proud of you, Olufunke. I pray that the Almighty God gives you more grace to churn out more power-filled and brain-bursting movies.

It’s a pity I missed this one that I had planned for like mad

A Tr!be Called Judah Will Be In All Cinemas From the 15th of This Month. Don’t miss it.

The message is clear. Let’s celebrate ourselves”.

