Nigerian singer Portable recently addressed the physical altercation involving Young Duu’s manager, Onlyone Kesh, captured in a viral video at a Lagos bar.

During an Instagram live session, Portable clarified that the conflict stemmed from Kesh’s disrespectful behavior towards him at an event.

According to Portable, Kesh’s demeanor and use of the term ‘oh boy’ in a familiar manner suggested an inappropriate level of familiarity between them, sparking the altercation.

The singer emphasized that Kesh’s disrespectful approach triggered the confrontation. Portable stressed that Kesh’s lack of proper respect towards him led to the altercation.

This clarification sheds light on the incident, indicating that the confrontation arose from what Portable perceived as Kesh’s inappropriate and disrespectful behavior during their encounter.

