Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi, has revealed why he cannot work on a song with his colleague, Kizz Daniel.

The former DMW record label signee, while speaking in a recent interview on the Zero conditions podcast, disclosed that he reached out to Kizz Daniel for a collaboration.

Peruzzi stated that when he reached out to Kizz Daniel on the song project titled, “Gwagwalada” he gave him his verse for the song.

He said that after some days, Kizz Daniel gave out the song to their colleague, BNXN (Buju) and removed his own verse from the song without informing or reaching out to him, hence why he doesn’t see himself working with the ‘Buga’ crooner anytime soon.

Watch him speak below: