Popular Stand-up comedian, Bennet Daniel, better known by his stage name Mc Acapella, has explained why he chose to pursue a career in comedy instead of music.

He said that he was doing music earlier in his career and comedy was just a side hustle but after some time, he decided to focus on one and chose the latter.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, MC Acapella said he was initially in an Acapella group but added that making the decision to switch was not hard for him.

In his words:

“Transitioning from music to comedy was not really hard for me. When I was doing music, I was part of an acapella group, and at the time, I was also doing comedy on the side. I was just a teenage boy trying out everything. It wasn’t like I had built a career in music. I was just doing music and comedy as well. But, along the line, I chose one and focused on it. That was how comedy became a priority for me.”