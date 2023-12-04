Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Terry Alexandar Ejeh, better known as Terry Apala has revealed why he refused to join Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records and Burna Boy’s Spaceship record label.

The 35-year-old singer said his mother advised him to be the face of any label he signs to.

Terry said despite opportunities with Don Jazzy and Burna Boy, he chose Nelson Jack, a record label where he could be the main artiste.

He said:

“I was the problem, my mum said something to me, she said ‘your kind of music is different from what your colleagues are doing. If you are gonna be in any record label, you are to be the face.

“So I met Don Jazzy in 2015, like a week after we met he sent me the contract, but I could not sign it because I already knew where I was coming from.

That same 2015 I got a call from Burna Boy’s mum, like Burna Boy is there already. I cannot be the second face, I have to be the face.

“So in 2015, I got signed to Nelson Jack because I was the face. I had issues with the record label from the call, they said I am not allowed to drop songs I think for like a year or two. I was not allowed to do anything, no interviews, no shows, like I was not allowed to do anything.”