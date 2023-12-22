Sonia Ighalo, the estranged wife of Nigerian footballer, Jude Ighalo, has disclosed the reason for her separation from her husband.

Sonia posted a picture of her new partner, covering his face with an emoji while expressing her admiration for him.

Sonia has yet again disclosed that she had split up with Jude in 2019, but that she had gotten back together in 2021 and ended things without his consent in 2022.

She said that the football player had crawled back to her, and she had agreed to it because of the children.

In her words:

“Separated in 2019 and got back in 2021 I divorced him in 2022 (Without his signature). They crawled back again I said OK for the sake of our children. We’ve been doing it lowkey (Despite their foolish display on Ig with different women). I was doing Saudi, Dubai, Naija with the kids to see him But he didn’t want his family to know Cox they would REINFORCE spiritually to separate us – He said. I got TIRED. Since he was scared to let Mama Mama know I’m happily back with my family. I’m like FUCK OFF bro. I no fit break covenant wey I no de there him enter. Good luck to my successor.”