Nigerian music sensation, Peruzzi, has revealed why he dropped out of medical school when he got to his final year.

Peruzzi, during the latest episode of the Zero Conditions Podcast disclosed how he was psychologically exhausted while studying Medicine and Surgery in Ukraine.

He revealed that the pressure of Medical School became too much for him, prompting him to return to Nigeria after his fifth year, where he wanted to pursue his musical love.

He said:

“I got tired for real, for real. I never felt like that in my life. I was done, like everything about me, in my head, I was done with medicine. And that was when I was about to start my final year so it was a lot. I had written my first MD already at the time. It wasn’t about how long I had left at the time, it was about me not wanting to do anything again. I didn’t want to do it anymore.”