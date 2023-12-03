Popular Nigerian actress, Sandra Okunzuwa, has revealed how she can pull off a romantic movie scene where she has to kiss another actor.

The screen goddess, during an interview with Saturday Beats, stated that she was perfectly trained how to mimic her attitude while trying to create the idea that something passionate was happening all the time.

She said that to prevent the exchange of saliva, there should be no tongue contact made when locking lips with another actor.

In her words:

“I was told that the individuals could just play with their lips and eyes, then moan to give the impression that they were doing something intense. I have always abided by that, and I avoid any form of tongue contact or exchange of saliva because I don’t know who that other person has been with. I don’t know their medical condition.”

“Sometimes, people ask if I get emotionally attached to any actor that I kiss. The answer is actually ‘no’, because the place that one is filming in is not even so conducive. The air conditioner is off, and the lighting usually makes one feel hot.”

“Besides, there are a lot of people in the same room behind the camera watching, what one is doing. This is even as one is sweating and trying to memorize one’s lines.”