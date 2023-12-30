Former Big Brother Naija star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has shared her reason for refusing to get romantic with Ozo.

It would be recalled that Nengi, while in the Big Brother ‘Lockdown’ house, had a more intimate dance session with eventual winner, Laycon, than her love interest Ozo.

However, during a recent interview, Nengi revealed that she was not open to dancing romantically with Ozo because she didn’t want to lead him on.

She said:

“I didn’t want to give Ozo the wrong signal, that’s why I never danced with him like the way I did with Laycon. And Laycon rocks me wella.”

While Nengi ensured that Ozo never got too close and personal with her, she was always seen with others, especially Laycon whom she danced with frequently.