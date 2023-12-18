Grammy award-winning superstar singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed that he intends to spend this year’s Christmas with his grandmother.

According to the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker, his grandma is the inspiration behind his song titled ‘Thanks’ off his latest album, ‘I Told Them’.

Burna Boy explained that now whenever he returns home, his grandma will be quick to ask him to leave.

He went on to inform fans that he would spend time with only his grandma this Yuletide season, so that peace can reign.

His words:

“My grandma used to be crying for me to come back home; now she’s on edge every time I come back home and is already asking when I’m leaving. This is why I made ‘Thanks’. I’m rolling with only her this December for peace to reign.”