Popular Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi, has celebrated the birthday of his estranged friend and rival, Iyabo Ojo, as she turned 46 on December 22, 2023.

Despite the birthday greeting, Yomi Fabiyi made it clear on his Instagram page that he is not seeking a physical reconciliation with Iyabo anytime soon.

Alongside a photo of Iyabo Ojo, he penned a lengthy message outlining the reasons behind their ongoing feud.

Fabiyi revealed that their relationship soured when Ojo, in collaboration with Princess Comedian, allegedly undermined the rape case against veteran Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, calling it an ‘organized crime.’

Fabiyi revealed he is yet to reconcile with Iyabo Ojo until he finds closure on Baba Ijesha’s case.

He wrote in part:

“I am avoiding any form of physical reconciliation until I find closure in Baba Ijesha’s case. My stance remains, that it was an organized crime that has no propensity in law. Too many inconsistencies and abuse. Nothing was tendered in court to prove the age of the girl as a minor, and no evidence of any defilement(when the girl was purportedly 7 years).”