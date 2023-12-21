Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu better known as Tekno Miles explains why he chooses to label himself as ‘selfish’.

The ‘Pana’ crooner described himself as selfish while speaking in an interview with the content creator Franck Fun, in his home state, Ebonyi State.

According to him, he is selfish because he likes himself so much and loves enjoying life, and that is his main priority in life.

In his words:

“My name is Kelechukwu Augustine. I am an indigene of Ebonyi State. I’m from Ivo local government.

“I love myself so much. I am a very selfish person. But it’s okay to be selfish. Because for life na only dem born and na only you go walka go.

“I’m happy to be home in Ebonyi. I’m here to try the foods. I’ve eaten so many foods abroad. I’m an American boy. So, I’m back home now to taste some local dishes. And I’m happy to be back home.”

On his advice to young people, Tekno said: “in everything you do, make sure you enjoy life.”