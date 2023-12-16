Sensational Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, has showed interest in learning how to make Amapiano music.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner said he is aware that many Nigerian artistes are releasing Amapiano songs, but the reason he is yet to release an Amapiano song is because he wants to do it right and needs time to learn.

Rema made this known in an interview with Apple Music, while recollecting how he asked producer and singer, Musa Keys to educate him on the buzzing South African music genre.

He said:

“I feel like tapping into a sound, most especially when it is within Africa; I take my time to study. I don’t jump on the wave, I take my time to understand things. When me and Musa Keys were in the studio, I was like, ‘I know a lot of Nigerians are doing Amapiano but I need you to educate me about Amapiano. I do not want to hop on it. Yes, I can make a banger, but it is like can you teach me?’”

When I hear the ones from South Africa, it holds more spirit than the ones from anywhere else. Although I do not understand everything they are saying, I can feel the particles, the elements or the spiritual essence of the music.

I know there is a lot of Amapiano from different parts of Africa, but educate me about yours, right? I feel like that’s necessary. I am so down to collaborate, and while I collaborate, I want to learn; I do not want to do it the wrong way. Yes, Amapiano is a sound I want to tap into but give me time with that!”