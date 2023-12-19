A video circulating on social media has captured the attention of many, showcasing an unexpected reaction from a lady as her man surprised her with a marriage proposal.

The video, which was originally posted by user @ursulaesomia, has created quite a stir on the internet.

In the video, her man cautiously staged a romantic scene in an undisclosed restaurant, complete with staff assistance to keep the surprise a secret.

The ambiance was set, and anticipation hung in the air as the young woman was escorted to the undisclosed spot in the restaurant where her man was kneeling to pop the question.

Unaware of the impending proposal, she was visibly moved as she approached the scene.

The climax of the video unfolds when the woman sees her partner on one knee, holding a ring and ready to pop the life-changing question.

Instead of the expected tears of joy or an exuberant “yes,” however, the unexpected occurs.

The lady, seemingly overwhelmed by the moment, reacts by physically moving away from her partner, leaving those present and viewers online in shock.

The video has since gone viral, accumulating a wave of reactions and comments from netizens.

