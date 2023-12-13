Popular Nigerian skitmaker, and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori better known as Kiekie has revealed why it is important for friends to be as successful as they are.

Kiekie, in a video on her social media page, she stated that something happened to her that made her realize how important it is to have successful friends.

According to the mother of one, she was on set for a shoot and needed 4 luxury cars and her friends came through for her with their Mercedes, Lexus, and Range Rover cars. This left her very happy.

She said:

“Something happened to me today and it made me realize that in life it is very important for your click of friends to be successful, it’s beautiful. I was doing a shoot and I needed 4 premium cars and was able to call my friends and they were able to come through with Mercedes, Lexus, and Range Rover”.

Watch the video below: