Controversial Nollywood veteran, Yul Edochie, has give reasons why some Nollywood stars are supporting his wife May Edochie while referring to her as the “other person”.

Yul, while speaking during a recent podcast interview, stated that many of his colleagues are jealous of his success, which is why they are spitefully attacking and criticizing his every move.

He stated that he is bigger and stronger than them, which is why they are against him and throwing their support behind his estranged wife.

He claimed that they choose to support the other person not because they love the person, but to destroy and demonstrate their hatred for him.

“Jealousy wan kill them.

My career is bigger than theirs.

My name is bigger than theirs.

My acting prowess, they can’t match it even in their next life.

My voice alone is bigger than all their careers put together.

😀😀😀😀”

