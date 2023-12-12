Popular music executive and producer, Don Jazzy, has given reasons why it’s better to have a slim girl in bed than girls who are thick and curvy.

The Mavins record label boss, during a recent podcast interview, admitted his preference for slim girls.

He revealed his enthusiasm for the seductive benefit of a cute, protruding “backside” on certain slender women.

He said that he had believed slim girls does not have big backside. But when he began dating and found out this assumption was wrong, his opinion changed.

He added that skinny women make better partners for sexual intimacy.

In his words:

“You’ll be feeling like they probably do not have an ass. There is ass there. What do you want to do with the excess on the big ones? It will just be there”