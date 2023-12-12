Daniel Regha, a controversial Twitter personality, has chided Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid’s kind gesture.

It would be recalled that Wizkid announced plans to distribute 100 million naira for Christmas celebrations among children, in memory of his late mother.

Daniel Regha, while reacting to the news on twitter, labelled it as a misplaced priority.

He pointed out that Wizkid is yet to fulfill his old pledge of building schools across Africa.

He said celebrating with kids for the festive season is fine but not with a N100m, as he believes the money should be used for a long-term project, like building free schools to give education to poor children.

In his words:

“Wizkid promising to gift children a N100m for Christmas is a m!splaced priority, since he’s yet to fulfil his old pledge of building schools across Africa; If he wishes to celebrate with kids this festive season that’s OK, but nät with a N100m. That money should be channeled into a long-term project, like building a free school to give education to poor children. No offense.”

See post below: