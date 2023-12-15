A Twitter user claimed that Nigerian singer Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, was paid $24.5 million for a performance in Saudi Arabia.
According to a recent post by @mk_tizzle, Wizkid was paid a significant sum for the performance.
The Twitter user initially stated a certain amount but subsequently acknowledged the error and changed the amount.
Moreover, rumors indicate that the singer dressed for the Saudi performance in a million-naira outfit.
Concerned people have flocked to the post’s comment section to express their reactions after the social media user made this revelation.
See some reactions below:
@shollybizzle_: “$24.5 mil . Get your facts right ejeh.”
@datboi_mimi: “Get your fact right bro, it’s more than that.”
@Alabifrosh: “$25m bro!! Don’t just post without a proper research.”
@Ayomide_rill: “Jeez davido and Adeleke net worth.”
