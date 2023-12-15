About eight Nigerian artists including superstars, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy have been nominated in the United Kingdom MOBO Award for 2024.

The organizers of the prestigious MOBO Award, have announced that the 26th edition will take place on February 7, 2024.

The event will take place at Utilita Arena Sheffield in the United Kingdom, and hundreds of musicians from around the world will grace the event.

The list, which was issued on December 14th, 2023, included eight Nigerian artists.

Superstar singer, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, was nominated for Best African Music Art by the MOBOs. Grammy nominated singer Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, Asake, and Adekunle Gold are among the other acts in the same category.

As a result, the award now includes additional categories such as the MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award, the Paving The Way Award – MOBO Impact, and the MOBO Pioneer Award.